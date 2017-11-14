14-year-old boy shot dead by Dad because he didn’t want a gay son

53-year-old Wendell Melton, has been arrested by Henderson Police, Nevada for reportedly killing his 14-year-old gay son Giovanni on Thursday, November 2, because of his sexuality. Neighbours told newsmen that gun shots were heard after the father and son got into a heated argument. The deceased’s foster mother, Wendell, who spoke with a 3 News […]

