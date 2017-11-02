$2.5m ‘419’ Ghana Post GPS pitiful, embarrassing – Mahama – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
$2.5m '419' Ghana Post GPS pitiful, embarrassing – Mahama
Myjoyonline.com
Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the recent launch of the Digital Addressing System by the Akufo-Addo government as pitiful and embarrassing. He does not understand why the President was made "to launch a Google GPS system …
$2.5m GhanaPost GPS Complete '419'—Mahama
Mahama charges Akufo-Addo to hold someone accountable for '419' Digital Adressing system
“419” Ghanapost GPS “embarrassing” – Mahama
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!