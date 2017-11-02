Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2 Catholic Priests Watches & Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos)

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A Nigerian man Engr. Uche Osunwa tied the knot today with his wife who is a barrister.A priest was pictured laughing as the couple shared a kiss together. The wedding took place in a catholic church in an unknown location in Nigeria. The Priests couldn’t hold themselves as both of them all smiled as the […]

The post 2 Catholic Priests Watches & Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.