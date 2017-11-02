2 remanded in prison custody over drug trafficking

By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, reman-ded two men, Okonkwo Victor and Bankole Johnson, in prison custody over alleged unlawful dealings in cocaine.

Okonkwo and Bankole, who is also known as Rotimi Adekunle, were arraigned on a count charge of unlawful dealings in the banned drug by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

The NDLEA prosecutor, Kunle Adebajo, told the court that the defendants were arrested at the EMS section of Marina Post Office on July 15, where they have gone to receive 200 grammes of cocaine sent to them by their accomplice.

He said the offences are punishable under Section 11(b) of the NDLEA Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, the duo, who were docked before Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following their plea, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date, while also urging the court to remand them in prison custody, pending the determination of the case.

However, counsel to the defendants, Mr. Anthony Nnamoko and Chief Lilian Omotunde, jointly told the court that they are not opposing the prosecutor’s application for a trial date, but pleaded with the court to grant their clients bail in the most liberal terms.

Both counsel informed the court that they had separately filed application for their clients’ bail and attached with the said applications are affidavits and writing addresses, adding that their clients have competent surety to stand for them.

However, NDLEA’s prosecutor, Adebajo, urged the court to dismiss the defendants’ bail applications due to the gravity of the offence committed.

Consequently, Justice Rabiu-Shagari ordered the duo remanded in prison custody, pending when she will rule on their application and adjourned the case till November 20.

