20 suspected cult members in police net in Akwa Ibom

The Nigeria Police Akwa Ibom Command, says it has arrested 20 suspected cult members in Onna Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom that had been terrorising the area. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, Dsp. Bala Elkana, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Uyo on Wednesday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

