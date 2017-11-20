Pages Navigation Menu

20 suspected cult members in police net in Akwa Ibom

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Crime

The Nigeria Police Akwa Ibom Command, says it has arrested 20 suspected cult members in Onna Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom that had been terrorising the area. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, Dsp. Bala Elkana, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Uyo on Wednesday.

