2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 1 of the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open will be hosted at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday November 2nd. The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:05 am local time.

The 144 player strong field for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open have been paired into xx two/three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Round 1 Tee Times

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:05 AM Scott Brown Michael Kim J.J. Spaun 7:15 AM Matt Jones Harris English Daniel Summerhays 7:25 AM Hunter Mahan Cameron Tringale Brandon Hagy 7:35 AM Russell Knox Peter Malnati Nick Watney 7:45 AM D.A. Points James Hahn Chris Kirk 7:55 AM Tony Finau Gary Woodland Brian Gay 8:05 AM Geoff Ogilvy Jason Kokrak Steve Wheatcroft 8:15 AM Jamie Lovemark Patton Kizzire Jonathan Randolph 8:25 AM Brett Stegmaier Brandon Harkins Roberto Díaz 8:35 AM Aaron Wise Lanto Griffin Denny McCarthy 8:45 AM Martin Piller Zecheng Dou Jesse Mueller 8:55 AM J.T. Poston Joel Dahmen Nicholas Lindheim 11:55 AM Alex Cejka Scott Stallings Robert Garrigus 12:05 PM Troy Merritt Michael Thompson Richy Werenski 12:15 PM Ben Martin Kevin Na Jonathan Byrd 12:25 PM Rod Pampling Smylie Kaufman Webb Simpson 12:35 PM Jimmy Walker Bubba Watson Graeme McDowell 12:45 PM Greg Chalmers Vaughn Taylor Sangmoon Bae 12:55 PM Martin Flores Patrick Cantlay Byeong Hun An 1:05 PM David Lingmerth Camilo Villegas Chesson Hadley 1:15 PM Andrew Landry Abraham Ancer Tom Whitney 1:25 PM Andrew Putnam Corey Conners Sam Burns 1:35 PM Nate Lashley Andrew Yun Jim Knous 1:45 PM Stephan Jaeger Sam Ryder Maverick McNealy 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:05 AM Ben Crane Jon Curran Andres Gonzales 7:15 AM Derek Fathauer Harold Varner III Ryan Blaum 7:25 AM John Huh Rory Sabbatini Retief Goosen 7:35 AM Ryan Armour Bryson DeChambeau Billy Horschel 7:45 AM Kevin Chappell Ryan Moore Charley Hoffman 7:55 AM William McGirt Ernie Els Vijay Singh 8:05 AM J.B. Holmes David Hearn Whee Kim 8:15 AM Patrick Rodgers Kelly Kraft Kevin Tway 8:25 AM Kyle Thompson Beau Hossler Scott Strohmeyer 8:35 AM Sam Saunders Tom Hoge Ben Silverman 8:45 AM Keith Mitchell Matt Atkins A.J. McInerney 8:55 AM Tom Lovelady Adam Schenk Ryan Hogue 11:55 AM Matt Every Martin Laird Ted Potter, Jr. 12:05 PM Ricky Barnes Anirban Lahiri Tyrone Van Aswegen 12:15 PM Robert Streb Kevin Streelman Chad Campbell 12:25 PM Jonas Blixt Fabián Gómez Luke Donald 12:35 PM Aaron Baddeley Billy Hurley III Brian Stuard 12:45 PM Brian Davis Zac Blair C.T. Pan 12:55 PM Scott Piercy Morgan Hoffmann Luke List 1:05 PM Nick Taylor Shawn Stefani Colt Knost 1:15 PM Rob Oppenheim Austin Cook Taylor Moore 1:25 PM Bronson Burgoon Tyler Duncan Jimmy Stanger 1:35 PM Seamus Power Ethan Tracy Alex Kang 1:45 PM Brice Garnett Xinjun Zhang Talor Gooch

