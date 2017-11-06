2017 Turkish Airlines Open Results & Leaderboard
Justin Rose has won the 2017 Turkish Airlines Openwith a 1 shot lead and a score of 18 under par at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort.
2017 Turkish Airlines OpenResults
The 2017 Turkish Airlines Open results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Justin Rose
|266
|-18
|2nd
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|267
|-17
|2nd
|Dylan Frittelli
|267
|-17
|4th
|Padraig Harrington
|268
|-16
|5th
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|269
|-15
|6th
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|270
|-14
|6th
|Eddie Pepperell
|270
|-14
|8th
|Shane Lowry
|271
|-13
|8th
|Julian Suri
|271
|-13
|8th
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|271
|-13
|11th
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|272
|-12
|11th
|Thomas Pieters
|272
|-12
|11th
|Matthew Southgate
|272
|-12
|14th
|Peter Uihlein
|273
|-11
|14th
|Paul Waring
|273
|-11
|16th
|Stephen Gallacher
|274
|-10
|16th
|Tyrrell Hatton
|274
|-10
|16th
|Joost Luiten
|274
|-10
|16th
|Callum Shinkwin
|274
|-10
|20th
|Matthieu Pavon
|275
|-9
|20th
|Ian Poulter
|275
|-9
|20th
|Lee Westwood
|275
|-9
|23rd
|Paul Dunne
|276
|-8
|23rd
|Tommy Fleetwood
|276
|-8
|23rd
|Søren Kjeldsen
|276
|-8
|23rd
|Chris Wood
|276
|-8
|27th
|George Coetzee
|278
|-6
|27th
|David Lipsky
|278
|-6
|27th
|Richie Ramsay
|278
|-6
|30th
|Nacho Elvira
|279
|-5
|30th
|Andrew Johnston
|279
|-5
|30th
|Martin Kaymer
|279
|-5
|30th
|Alexander Levy
|279
|-5
|30th
|Romain Wattel
|279
|-5
|35th
|Jorge Campillo
|280
|-4
|35th
|Victor Dubuisson
|280
|-4
|35th
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|280
|-4
|35th
|Haydn Porteous
|280
|-4
|35th
|Andres Romero
|280
|-4
|35th
|Henrik Stenson
|280
|-4
|35th
|Jeunghun Wang
|280
|-4
|42nd
|Thomas Bjørn
|281
|-3
|42nd
|Grégory Bourdy
|281
|-3
|42nd
|Andrew Dodt
|281
|-3
|42nd
|Scott Hend
|281
|-3
|42nd
|Pablo Larrazábal
|281
|-3
|42nd
|Jordan Smith
|281
|-3
|48th
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|282
|-2
|48th
|Alexander Björk
|282
|-2
|48th
|Ryan Fox
|282
|-2
|48th
|Bernd Wiesberger
|282
|-2
|52nd
|Sam Brazel
|283
|-1
|52nd
|Robert Rock
|283
|-1
|54th
|Richard Sterne
|284
|0
|54th
|Matt Wallace
|284
|0
|56th
|David Drysdale
|285
|1
|56th
|Benjamin Hebert
|285
|1
|56th
|Edoardo Molinari
|285
|1
|56th
|Renato Paratore
|285
|1
|56th
|Anthony Wall
|285
|1
|61st
|Dean Burmester
|286
|2
|61st
|David Horsey
|286
|2
|61st
|Andy Sullivan
|286
|2
|64th
|Ali Altuntas
|287
|3
|64th
|Marcel Siem
|287
|3
|66th
|Marcus Fraser
|288
|4
|66th
|Scott Jamieson
|288
|4
|66th
|Haotong Li
|288
|4
|66th
|Marc Warren
|288
|4
|70th
|Austin Connelly
|289
|5
|70th
|Hideto Tanihara
|289
|5
|72nd
|Lee Slattery
|290
|6
|73rd
|Adrian Otaegui
|291
|7
|74th
|Brandon Stone
|292
|8
|75th
|Leon Acikalin (AM)
|298
|14
|75th
|Nino Bertasio
|298
|14
|77th
|Graeme Storm
|299
|15
|78th
|Taner Yamac (AM)
|312
|28
The post 2017 Turkish Airlines Open Results & Leaderboard appeared first on Golf and Course.
This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!