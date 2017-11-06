2017 Turkish Airlines Open Results & Leaderboard

Justin Rose has won the 2017 Turkish Airlines Openwith a 1 shot lead and a score of 18 under par at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort.

2017 Turkish Airlines OpenResults

The 2017 Turkish Airlines Open results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Justin Rose 266 -18 2nd Nicolas Colsaerts 267 -17 2nd Dylan Frittelli 267 -17 4th Padraig Harrington 268 -16 5th Thorbjørn Olesen 269 -15 6th Kiradech Aphibarnrat 270 -14 6th Eddie Pepperell 270 -14 8th Shane Lowry 271 -13 8th Julian Suri 271 -13 8th Fabrizio Zanotti 271 -13 11th Matthew Fitzpatrick 272 -12 11th Thomas Pieters 272 -12 11th Matthew Southgate 272 -12 14th Peter Uihlein 273 -11 14th Paul Waring 273 -11 16th Stephen Gallacher 274 -10 16th Tyrrell Hatton 274 -10 16th Joost Luiten 274 -10 16th Callum Shinkwin 274 -10 20th Matthieu Pavon 275 -9 20th Ian Poulter 275 -9 20th Lee Westwood 275 -9 23rd Paul Dunne 276 -8 23rd Tommy Fleetwood 276 -8 23rd Søren Kjeldsen 276 -8 23rd Chris Wood 276 -8 27th George Coetzee 278 -6 27th David Lipsky 278 -6 27th Richie Ramsay 278 -6 30th Nacho Elvira 279 -5 30th Andrew Johnston 279 -5 30th Martin Kaymer 279 -5 30th Alexander Levy 279 -5 30th Romain Wattel 279 -5 35th Jorge Campillo 280 -4 35th Victor Dubuisson 280 -4 35th Mike Lorenzo-Vera 280 -4 35th Haydn Porteous 280 -4 35th Andres Romero 280 -4 35th Henrik Stenson 280 -4 35th Jeunghun Wang 280 -4 42nd Thomas Bjørn 281 -3 42nd Grégory Bourdy 281 -3 42nd Andrew Dodt 281 -3 42nd Scott Hend 281 -3 42nd Pablo Larrazábal 281 -3 42nd Jordan Smith 281 -3 48th Lucas Bjerregaard 282 -2 48th Alexander Björk 282 -2 48th Ryan Fox 282 -2 48th Bernd Wiesberger 282 -2 52nd Sam Brazel 283 -1 52nd Robert Rock 283 -1 54th Richard Sterne 284 0 54th Matt Wallace 284 0 56th David Drysdale 285 1 56th Benjamin Hebert 285 1 56th Edoardo Molinari 285 1 56th Renato Paratore 285 1 56th Anthony Wall 285 1 61st Dean Burmester 286 2 61st David Horsey 286 2 61st Andy Sullivan 286 2 64th Ali Altuntas 287 3 64th Marcel Siem 287 3 66th Marcus Fraser 288 4 66th Scott Jamieson 288 4 66th Haotong Li 288 4 66th Marc Warren 288 4 70th Austin Connelly 289 5 70th Hideto Tanihara 289 5 72nd Lee Slattery 290 6 73rd Adrian Otaegui 291 7 74th Brandon Stone 292 8 75th Leon Acikalin (AM) 298 14 75th Nino Bertasio 298 14 77th Graeme Storm 299 15 78th Taner Yamac (AM) 312 28

