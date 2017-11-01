Pages Navigation Menu

2017 Turkish Airlines Open Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 1 of the 2017 Turkish Airlines Open will be hosted at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey on Thursday 2nd November. The 1st round tee times for the Turkish Airlines Open golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:15 am].

The 78 player strong field has been paired into 26 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the Turkish Airlines Open.

2017 Turkish Airlines Open Thursday Tee Times

The Turkish Airlines Open round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
10:15 AM Marcus Fraser Anthony Wall Nicolas Colsaerts
10:25 AM Andres Romero Benjamin Hebert Richard Sterne
10:35 AM Søren Kjeldsen Chris Wood Matthew Southgate
10:45 AM Ryan Fox Richie Ramsay Haotong Li
10:55 AM Thomas Bjørn Shane Lowry Jordan Smith
11:05 AM Andrew Johnston Kiradech Aphibarnrat Hideto Tanihara
11:15 AM Padraig Harrington Joost Luiten Alexander Levy
11:25 AM Victor Dubuisson Andy Sullivan Paul Dunne
11:35 AM Ian Poulter Martin Kaymer Peter Uihlein
11:45 AM Lee Westwood Thomas Pieters Matthew Fitzpatrick
11:55 AM Thorbjørn Olesen Bernd Wiesberger Tyrrell Hatton
12:05 AM Henrik Stenson Justin Rose Tommy Fleetwood
11th Tee 11th Tee 11th Tee 11th Tee
10:20 AM Haydn Porteous Lucas Bjerregaard David Drysdale
10:30 AM Stephen Gallacher Eddie Pepperell Leon Acikalin (AM)
10:40 AM Robert Rock Matt Wallace George Coetzee
10:50 AM Nino Bertasio Lee Slattery Renato Paratore
11:00 AM Austin Connelly Scott Jamieson Romain Wattel
11:10 AM Dylan Frittelli Scott Hend Mike Lorenzo-Vera
11:20 AM Matthieu Pavon Dean Burmester Taner Yamac (AM)
11:30 AM Callum Shinkwin Graeme Storm Fabrizio Zanotti
11:40 AM Alexander Björk Andrew Dodt Pablo Larrazábal
11:50 AM Paul Waring Jorge Campillo Ali Altuntas
12:00 AM Marcel Siem Brandon Stone David Horsey
12:10 AM Nacho Elvira Julian Suri Sam Brazel
12:20 AM Edoardo Molinari David Lipsky Jeunghun Wang
12:30 AM Grégory Bourdy Marc Warren Adrian Otaegui

