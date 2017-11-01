2017 Turkish Airlines Open Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 1 of the 2017 Turkish Airlines Open will be hosted at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey on Thursday 2nd November. The 1st round tee times for the Turkish Airlines Open golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 10:15 am].

The 78 player strong field has been paired into 26 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the Turkish Airlines Open.

2017 Turkish Airlines Open Thursday Tee Times

The Turkish Airlines Open round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 10:15 AM Marcus Fraser Anthony Wall Nicolas Colsaerts 10:25 AM Andres Romero Benjamin Hebert Richard Sterne 10:35 AM Søren Kjeldsen Chris Wood Matthew Southgate 10:45 AM Ryan Fox Richie Ramsay Haotong Li 10:55 AM Thomas Bjørn Shane Lowry Jordan Smith 11:05 AM Andrew Johnston Kiradech Aphibarnrat Hideto Tanihara 11:15 AM Padraig Harrington Joost Luiten Alexander Levy 11:25 AM Victor Dubuisson Andy Sullivan Paul Dunne 11:35 AM Ian Poulter Martin Kaymer Peter Uihlein 11:45 AM Lee Westwood Thomas Pieters Matthew Fitzpatrick 11:55 AM Thorbjørn Olesen Bernd Wiesberger Tyrrell Hatton 12:05 AM Henrik Stenson Justin Rose Tommy Fleetwood 11th Tee 11th Tee 11th Tee 11th Tee 10:20 AM Haydn Porteous Lucas Bjerregaard David Drysdale 10:30 AM Stephen Gallacher Eddie Pepperell Leon Acikalin (AM) 10:40 AM Robert Rock Matt Wallace George Coetzee 10:50 AM Nino Bertasio Lee Slattery Renato Paratore 11:00 AM Austin Connelly Scott Jamieson Romain Wattel 11:10 AM Dylan Frittelli Scott Hend Mike Lorenzo-Vera 11:20 AM Matthieu Pavon Dean Burmester Taner Yamac (AM) 11:30 AM Callum Shinkwin Graeme Storm Fabrizio Zanotti 11:40 AM Alexander Björk Andrew Dodt Pablo Larrazábal 11:50 AM Paul Waring Jorge Campillo Ali Altuntas 12:00 AM Marcel Siem Brandon Stone David Horsey 12:10 AM Nacho Elvira Julian Suri Sam Brazel 12:20 AM Edoardo Molinari David Lipsky Jeunghun Wang 12:30 AM Grégory Bourdy Marc Warren Adrian Otaegui

The post 2017 Turkish Airlines Open Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

