2019: Alago Voters Travel Home For Transfer of Voting Points

BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

Build up to 2019 general election in Nasarawa state, prospective voters of Alago extraction from across the country are travelling back home in their numbers to transfer their voting points to the state from their respective areas of residence.

The returning voters which also include those seeking fresh registraction are travelliing back home to have thier voters card to take part in the 2019 general elections in the state.

Alago tribe which the most predominant ethnic group in Nasarawa south senatorial district and among the first two largest group in the entire state are spread across four local government areas which include: Doma, Keana, Obi and parts of Lafia.

Ibrahim Oshafu, 35, a tailor resident in Jos, the Plateau state capital, said he came with his family to transfer their voting point to Doma local government, alluding that the stakes are high in the forthcoming election.

Oshafu said the Alago nation needs to speak with one voice more than ever before to support the appropriate candidates when the time comes.

Also speaking to LEADERSHIP, John Shuaibu, also from Jos, said he came to the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Lafia with four of his kinsman to effect the transfer of voting points.

Shuaibu who hails from Obi ward in Obi local government area said he wants to play a more active role in deciding who emerges as political leaders in the state come 2019.

He said his interest is limited to governorship and national and state assemblies elections, noting that he cares less about presidential election and the outcome thereof.

Markham Ozegya, who came in company of other women from Lagos said her peers who are doing various types of menial jobs in Lagos and other parts of the country have started saving money to enable them travel home and participate in the forthcoming transition process.

All those who spoke to our reporter denied that they where sponsored to make such decisions, citing personal conviction and love for Alago nation as their motivation.