UN Predicts 2019 Elections Will Be Violence-free – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
UN Predicts 2019 Elections Will Be Violence-free
THISDAY Newspapers
The United Nations (UN) has predicted that the 2019 general election in Nigeria will largely be free of violence. The Head of UN Office for West Africa, Mohammed Ibn Chambers, stated this in an interview monitored in Channels Television at the weekend.
'INEC on right track for 2019'
2019: Amendments to Electoral Act will guarantee freer elections – Mike Igini
INEC And Quest For Campaign Funds Limit Enforcement
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!