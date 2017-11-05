Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UN Predicts 2019 Elections Will Be Violence-free – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

UN Predicts 2019 Elections Will Be Violence-free
THISDAY Newspapers
The United Nations (UN) has predicted that the 2019 general election in Nigeria will largely be free of violence. The Head of UN Office for West Africa, Mohammed Ibn Chambers, stated this in an interview monitored in Channels Television at the weekend.
'INEC on right track for 2019'The Nation Newspaper
2019: Amendments to Electoral Act will guarantee freer elections – Mike IginiVanguard
INEC And Quest For Campaign Funds Limit EnforcementIndependent Newspapers Limited
Gistmaster (blog)
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.