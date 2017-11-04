Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019 election: Oshiomhole speaks on circulating posters

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has reacted to posters bearing his image for an elective position ahead of the 2019 general election. A statement by his media aide, Victor Oshioke, clarified that Oshiomhole has no hand in the campaign material. “In the said poster, an impression is created that a “Committee of Friends” is […]

2019 election: Oshiomhole speaks on circulating posters

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.