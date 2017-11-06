2019: Perfecting the Art of Stoning

Dearth of leadership has become a cliché but the masses often at the receiving end of leadership deficit in Nigeria have become desperate and resolved in their determination to get back at their elected elites on account of poor governance, sad economic situation. They no longer have the patience to wait for the state or…

The post 2019: Perfecting the Art of Stoning appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

