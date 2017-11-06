Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Perfecting the Art of Stoning

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Dearth of leadership has become a cliché but the masses often at the receiving end of leadership deficit in Nigeria have become desperate and resolved in their determination to get back at their elected elites on account of poor governance, sad economic situation. They no longer have the patience to wait for the state or…

The post 2019: Perfecting the Art of Stoning appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.