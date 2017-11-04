2019: Vote APC for a clean state, Utomi tells Deltans

Gubernatorial hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) in Delta state, Professor. Pat Utomi, has charged Deltans to vote for the party come 2019, in order to have a “clean state”.

Speaking at a ‘Pat Utomi Support Hub’ (PUSH), meeting held in Ughelli, with party leaders and members of the APC in Delta Central senatorial district, he lamented the high rate of poverty, poor state of roads, education and dwindling industrialization across the state.

Emphasizing that the right party, with the right people in government are the instrument to effect the much needed development that will erase the “peculiar mess”, he posited that doing things differently will produce better results.

“When you want a job done, you go for the right equipment. If you need your state cleaned, you will vote for APC. The time of change is now. One of my biggest criticisms is that we wait to get to office before we can start changing things. I believe we should start a movement, to know what the people like, get our young political activists who will become part of government when in place, to discharge the change.”

He further unveiled plans to reduce poverty through education, skill acquisition, as he is doing through his CVL programme where 400 Deltans drawn from the three senatorial districts, are currently undergoing diverse trainings, and also, take cybernetics to villages. This he said will ensure a match with global competitiveness in this part of the country.

Asked his disposition on running for eight years and returning power to the district in 2023, Utomi said “I believe in just showing example and leaving. I think it will setback the many plans I have for my life if I will continue,” describing anyone who stays in government, whether elected or appointed for more than 10 years, as a social parasite.

Prof. Utomi further mentioned the late Ibru brothers, late Gamaliel Onosode, as well as Olorogun O’tega Emerhor as resourceful sons of Urhobo extraction, who have mentored him, just as he commended the latter for his unwavering support for the party from the onset.

Present at the event were the state APC deputy chairman, Olorogun, among other party leaders and members in the district.

The post 2019: Vote APC for a clean state, Utomi tells Deltans appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

