2019: Why we didn’t give automatic ticket to Buhari- Dogara

The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) did not pass a motion to grant President Muhammadu Buhari automatic ticket to run as the presidential candidate of the party for the second term because it was not on its agenda. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara who revealed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the NEC meeting on Tuesday however noted that members of the party passed a vote of confidence on the President based on his performance.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

