2019: Why we didn’t give automatic ticket to Buhari- Dogara

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) did not pass a motion to grant President Muhammadu Buhari automatic ticket to run as the presidential candidate of the party for the second term because it was not on its agenda. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara who revealed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the NEC meeting on Tuesday however noted that members of the party passed a vote of confidence on the President based on his performance.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

