22-year-old ‘Slay Queen’ Shares Half Nud3 Photo with Her 71-year-old Oyinbo Lover

A 22-year-old young lady has blatantly ignored the fact most people might frown at the idea of dating an older man, has taken to her Instagram page to share a romatic photos with her 71-year-old lover.

According to the lady identified by her Instagram handle as @sixfootgoddess, while some ladies enter into such relationships because they believe the older men will take care of them financially better than men from their age bracket, the young lady said she is in the relationship because of love and companionship.

Sharing their picture on her page, she wrote; “He found a soulmate at 71. I found mine at 22. A year later, nothing’s changed!”

Can you marry an older lady or a younger man?

