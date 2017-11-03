Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

3 Hours Heavy Downpour Loads Ifako, Ijaiye In Lagos Beyond Recognition – Photos

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

No matter what infrastructure and advancement going on in Lagos, it seems every time their is torrential rainfall, it always leave a bad mark in Lagos nonetheless. 
According to Newshelm, the major roads into Ifako Ijaiye local government have been submerged by flood after a heavy 3 hours downpour 
Photos Below:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.