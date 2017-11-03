3 Hours Heavy Downpour Loads Ifako, Ijaiye In Lagos Beyond Recognition – Photos
No matter what infrastructure and advancement going on in Lagos, it seems every time their is torrential rainfall, it always leave a bad mark in Lagos nonetheless.
According to Newshelm, the major roads into Ifako Ijaiye local government have been submerged by flood after a heavy 3 hours downpour
Photos Below:
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!