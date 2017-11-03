3 kidnappers apprehended at UNIABUJA, after returning to kidnap more female students

3 Kidnappers who returned to UNIABUJA (University of Abuja) to kidnap more female students on Friday, met their waterloo as some students recognized them, pounced and beat them to stupor before they were rescued and taken away by the school’s security. According to a student of the school, Damilola, the alleged kidnappers had come to […]

The post 3 kidnappers apprehended at UNIABUJA, after returning to kidnap more female students appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

