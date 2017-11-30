Pages Navigation Menu

30-yr-old trucks in use on Nigerian roads, says FRSC – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

30-yr-old trucks in use on Nigerian roads, says FRSC
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday decried the poor conditions of the trucks on the highways across the country. The agency noted that some of the trucks that ply the highways are more than 30 years old. This, it said, has contributed to
