30-yr-old trucks in use on Nigerian roads, says FRSC – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
30-yr-old trucks in use on Nigerian roads, says FRSC
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday decried the poor conditions of the trucks on the highways across the country. The agency noted that some of the trucks that ply the highways are more than 30 years old. This, it said, has contributed to …
Shippers Council, FRSC to clear trucks from roads
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!