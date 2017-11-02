Pages Navigation Menu

360Download: DJ Necterr – 20 Degrees Mixtape

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Music

Born on 15th October, Ibrahim Olasunkanmi Yusuf better known as DJ NECTERR (pronounced as NECTAR) a.k.a The Scratch Supreme, is a DJ from Nigeria signed to Calabar’s Leading Record & Talent Management Company, JunkHouse Entertainment. He grew up in Lagos, where he got exposed to music in the late 90’s.

At the tender age of 10, he started to really set his mind on the hiphop culture. He then involved himself in most of the elements of hiphop, and discovered he had a passion for DJing which he then developed.

DJ Necterr developed his DJ skills working as an intern with both Dj Hotega & DJ Neptune who at that time were working as in-house DJs at Nigeria’s first private radio station Ray power 100.5 FM Lagos. With the intention of growing into a world class DJ and his wide sense/high taste for good music, it was quite easy for DJ Necterr to quickly develop his skills and become a

master of the art.

Here he teams up with the franchise brand #AkpraiseMedia for 20 Degrees Mixtape (Vol. 5)

