360Fresh: Amazing Beatz Ft. Lucky Boy – 5years

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Super rising producer and Singer Amaze Utieyin well known as  ” Amazing Beatz ” is up with a new inspirational song for the street and every Hustler out there, and this one is titled ” 5years ” featuring the well known High Star ” Lucky Boy “. Start now and encourage other people to keep up with what so ever they believe in, No matter how long it takes your blessings shall never pass you by.  Good music is all you need kindly download and share.


