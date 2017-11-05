360Fresh: Az Mighty – Fakosi

Distinction Entertainment Artiste Az Mighty is back again with a brand new single “FAKOSI”.

After the success of his debut single “JEJE LAIYE” which has gained a lot of airplay on several radio & TV stations in Nigeria and a massive acceptance nationwide! The talented artiste with a different and unique style shows his prowess with a new tune titled “FAKOSI” produced by the prolific hitmaker “Major Bangz”.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Az-mighty-Fakosi.mp3

