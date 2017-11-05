360Fresh: Az Mighty – Fakosi
Distinction Entertainment Artiste Az Mighty is back again with a brand new single “FAKOSI”.
After the success of his debut single “JEJE LAIYE” which has gained a lot of airplay on several radio & TV stations in Nigeria and a massive acceptance nationwide! The talented artiste with a different and unique style shows his prowess with a new tune titled “FAKOSI” produced by the prolific hitmaker “Major Bangz”.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post 360Fresh: Az Mighty – Fakosi appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!