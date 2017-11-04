360Fresh: Eri Tunde – Baba Mimo

ERITUNDEMILADE OLUWASHOLA OYEYEMI A.K.A (ERI WONDER BOJU BOJU Master) was born In Lagos State mende maryland to a family of 2, which he happens to be the 1st in position. Eri wonder started singing at a very tender age, he have been getting parties rocking and also organising street fuji shows quite for some time now.

ERI wonder has recorded songs with great producers in the industry like Sam-Klef, 2tee boiz, lala, B-BLACK, among others.ERI wonder discovered his great talent from choir in Christ sufficient grace eternal church of God were he was choose.

..He has Featured well known artiste like pasuma wonder,remi aluko, small doctor,lil keshi,pyper, eriwale aka walexzy This time around 2017 ERI WONDER wants to take d 9ja music Game to a Higher level WITH HIS AFRICAN FUJI HIPHOP STYLE! Watch out for his upcoming ALBUM which will drop anytime soon. Currently he has decided to drop his new hit single titled BaBa MiMo feat ERIWALE a.k.a walexzy, which is already out there on the street rocking clubs due to its uniqueness.

