360Fresh: Golden Diary Ft. UC Flash – God Grace

European based star Igbee Wilfred popularly known as Golden Dairy is here again with a gospel banger titled “God Grace.”

After lighting up the entertainment industry with the hit track “Philomina,” he came up with an idea of showing his profound gratitude to God after sailing through the rough sea of life.

Being the only son raised up by his grandmother, Golden Dairy has achieved a lot of success in the Music Industry with staunch tracks like Finish Gravity, Enemies of Progress, Story Of My Life, and the banger “God Grace” feat. UC Flash. He is also the Founder/C.E.O of shop something record entertainment. From January to November, God has kept us alive. If you feel God deserves your praise, comment “GOD YOU ARE TOO MUCH” below. “God Grace” was produced by Mog Obaga and mastered by Zeeno Foster

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Golden-Diary-Ft.-UC-Flash-God-Grace.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

