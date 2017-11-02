360Fresh: Moriah – Kojo

Mmusic artiste “Moriah” is back with this blazing hot new single titled “Ko Jo”. “Ko jo” which means “just dance” is an upbeat, nice flowing, afrobeats song produced by Shabba, the official Mmusic producer.

When asked what he’s been up to since the release of his last song, “making good music ” was Moriah’s reply agreeably, “ko jo” is good music.

Listen, Download and Dance.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/KOJO-2.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

