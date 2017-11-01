360Fresh: Specta – Mr DJ (prod. Clipse)

Following the release of her song “war pon dancefloor” Which enjoyed warm reception home and abroad. Dancehall sensation, Specta; recently awarded artiste of the year Law awards 2016/2017, drops a melodious tune titled “MR DJ” produced by Clipse which is about her spontaneous journey with music.

In her words “I love dancehall because the energy it gives never ends. Every day I wake up with so much energy only Dancehall can express!”.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Mr-Dj1.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Specta – Mr DJ (prod. Clipse) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

