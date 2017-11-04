360Fresh: Strict Stylin – We Nuh Fear

Controversial dancehall act, Strict Stylin rides on Riddim Boss’ “Ghost Riddim” to send shots to fans of Stonebwoy who have been attacking him over his “Hard Time” single.

In his recent interview, Strict Stylin stated he has no intention of competing Stonebwoy since he derives his inspiration from him.

However, it seems some fans of the BHIM Nation president cant stop throwing shots at Strict Stylin, and in reply to them, he sends them this single which he titles “We Nuh Fear”

Strict Stylin said, fans of Stonebwoy shouldnt take advantage of me because i have no intention of battling Stonebwoy but if they begin pushing him to the wall, he will have to start recording songs directing to them and any dancehall artist who try to beef me.

This one was produced by Riddim Boss.

Enjoy song below.

