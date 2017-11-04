360TvSeries: ‘ Daytime Divas’ Canceled After Just One Season

Pages Navigation Menu

VH1 has decided to cancel Daytime Divas after just one season.

The satirical series based on the 2011 book Satan’s Sisters by Star Jones, one of the original co-hosts of The View, is ending after one season

The show’s first (and only) season concluded with a two-hour finale on July 31, during which Maxine was arrested for copping to her husband’s murder — even though it was really the work of her son Shawn (Hit the Floor‘s McKinley Freeman).

The series was set behind the scenes of a long-running daytime television show, chronicling the fireworks that erupt daily between the five female co-hosts. Onscreen, they are best friends with five very different points of view, but behind the scenes, they inhabit a world of power struggles, cat fights and cocktails.

Williams starred as Maxine, the creator/host of the popular talk show The Lunch Hour. Joining her as co-hosts of that show were Tichina Arnold (Survivor’s Remorse) as Mo, Chloe Bridges (The Carrie Diaries) as Kibby, Camille Guaty (Scorpion) as Nina and Fiona Gubelmann (Wilfred) as Heather.

