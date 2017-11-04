#360TvSeries : ‘The Orville’ Renewed For Season Two By Fox

Fox has renewed sci-fi series The Orville for a second season.

The decision comes seven episodes into The Orville‘s 13-episode first season. Because of the show’s elaborate production and post-production, including visual effects, The Orville had been intended for a limited season, and the early renewal will give it a head start on Season 2 whose exact length is TBD.

“Once again, Seth has struck a powerful chord with viewers,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement. “He has delivered a series full of optimism, drama and his trademark humor. We want to thank him and the rest of the talented cast, as well as the producers and crew, for an incredible first season. We can’t wait to see where ‘The Orville’ travels in the second.”

“The Orville” airs Thursdays on Fox from 9-10 p.m. EDT and PDT.

The post #360TvSeries : ‘The Orville’ Renewed For Season Two By Fox appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

