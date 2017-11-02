Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

37 parties and challenges before INEC, electorate – Daily Trust

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

37 parties and challenges before INEC, electorate
Daily Trust
Recently, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced that 37 political parties have presented candidates for the November 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra State. Yakubu, who spoke on …
UN Scribe Tasks INEC on Free and Fair ElectionsTHISDAY Newspapers
2019 Elections: UN to provide technological support for INECWorldStage
Overwhelmed umpireThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.