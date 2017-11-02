Pages Navigation Menu

37-year-old Cameroonian man dies in lover’s home in Bayelsa

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 37-year-old Cameroonian national has died in his lover’s home in Ogboinbiri community of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The death of the Cameroonian, identified simply as Dr Charles, a patent medicine dealer, had reportedly aroused controversy. Two different accounts of the incident were given by residents of the community. Some […]

