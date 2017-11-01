$43.4m: EFCC resumes probe of Osborne Towers’ cash

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has resumed probe into the $43.4million cash recovered at Osborne Towers in Ikoyi, Lagos linked to ex-Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke, for which NIA laid claim. President Muhammadu Buhari, had stated that the nation’s security and anti-corruption agencies were free to probe sacked Secretary […]

$43.4m: EFCC resumes probe of Osborne Towers’ cash

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

