46-year-old policeman dismissed and set to be arraigned for raping 14-year-old girl

Posted on Nov 4, 2017

Last week, we brought you report of a Policeman, Corporal Barau Garba, who allegedly abducted a 14-year-old girl and raped her for 6 days. It has been gathered that following the viral report, Barau who was attached to Anambra State Police Command has been dismissed after an orderly room trial on Monday, October 30. Punch […]

