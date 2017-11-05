Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Neville: Chelsea should sack whoever sold Matic – Sport24

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Sport24

Neville: Chelsea should sack whoever sold Matic
Sport24
Cape Town – Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes the person at Chelsea who is responsible for selling Nemanja Matic should be sacked. The Blues have struggled to keep up with Manchester City and Manchester United in the Premier …
Jose Mourinho due in court over tax claim 48 hours before Chelsea v Manchester United clashMetro
Man Utd alter Chelsea preparations as Mourinho court date loomsThe42

all 180 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.