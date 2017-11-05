Neville: Chelsea should sack whoever sold Matic – Sport24
Sport24
Neville: Chelsea should sack whoever sold Matic
Sport24
Cape Town – Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes the person at Chelsea who is responsible for selling Nemanja Matic should be sacked. The Blues have struggled to keep up with Manchester City and Manchester United in the Premier …
