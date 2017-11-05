5 Things You Need To Know About Jide, Bola Tinubu’s Late Son

Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lost his son, Jide to the cold hands of death. Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know About Jide, Bola

The post 5 Things You Need To Know About Jide, Bola Tinubu’s Late Son appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

