$6.5m fraud discovered during Ebola crisis

Posted on Nov 4, 2017

The Red Cross has uncovered several cases of fraud by officials during efforts to combat the Ebola outbreak that struck West Africa in 2014-2016, estimating losses of $6-million (5.2 million euros). In a statement, the Geneva-based International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it was “outraged”, and said it would “ensure any …

