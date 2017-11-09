9 insurance companies owe N25bn legacy pension funds to PTAD

By Favour Nnabugwu

NINE life insurance companies are yet to transfer a total of N25 billion legacy pension funds belonging to Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor has said.

Ikeazor who was visibly displeased with the delay stated: “We will like to use this opportunity to call on other concerned insurance companies still holding unto legacy funds to transfer them to PTAD without further delay. The slow response of some of these insurance companies has unnecessarily delayed the settlement of the huge pension liabilities inherited by PTAD”.

She spoke at the 2nd annual conference of National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondent’s (NAIPCO) in Lagos where she disclosed that only three life insurers out of 12 that received the pension funds have complied.

Details of the compliance show that Leadway Assurance Company Limited made full payment of N33.3 million to PTAD; AIICO Insurance Plc transferred properties and investments worth N1.5billion to PTAD, and NICON Insurance Limited transferred fixed assets worth N13 billion to PTAD.

Ikeazor said the failure of other companies to transfer the funds is a critical challenge facing the directorate as it is hindering it from dealing promptly with the inherited liabilities.

The Pension Reform Act, 2014 vests all Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pension assets, funds and liabilities in PTAD and following the consolidation of treasury funded parastatals’ pension by PTAD in August 2015, the federal government discontinued the release of pension intervention funds to insurance companies.

Subsequently, PTAD, in fulfilment of its mandate under the Pension Reform Act 2014, directed the concerned 12 insurance companies to transfer all legacy funds and assets in their custody to the directorate.

However, Ikeazor also said that the value placed on these assets is yet to be verified and reconciled, noting that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is carrying out the valuation of those assets to determine their actual value.

Ikeazor also disclosed that the sum of N6.42 billion is in the Legacy Fund (e-payment) with the Central Bank of Nigeria as at August 31, 2017. To recover the outstanding N25 billion, PTAD gave the defaulting insurance companies one year period terminating December 2017 to return the monies.

Ikeazor said PTAD is liaising with the National Insurance Commission for regulatory support, adding that the Directorate may be compelled to take legal action including the involvement of the Attorney General of the Federation and agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent and Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to recover the funds.

The post 9 insurance companies owe N25bn legacy pension funds to PTAD appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

