9 suspected child traffickers arrested in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA— A child trafficking syndicate has been smashed by the Vigilance Group of Nigeria, VGN, and handed over to the Police in Aba, Abia State.

The suspects identified as Ifeanyi Anyanwu, Nnenna Ugorji Anyanwu, Kingsley Onuoha and Ugochi Onuoha, were said to have been arrested by a VGN patrol team led by one Samuel Madukoma at the World Bank Housing Estate, Abayi, Aba.

The suspects who hail from Umuihe in Isiala Mbano council area of Imo State were carrying a nine-month old baby, but could not provide sufficient explanation on how they came about the baby.

On interrogation, the suspects were said to have led the vigilance team to an unnamed hotel in the area where a suspected buyer from Obigbo, Rivers State, identified as Gladys, was waiting with a male colleague. The suspects also led the vigilance team to the Degema Street, Aba, where another lady identified as ‘Singerline’, was also arrested with two women at her residence.

“At about 9.30pm, October 30, we were on patrol at the World bank Housing Estate where we have been providing security services when we accosted two men and two women opposite the world mini market. One of the women was pregnant while the other was carrying a 9 month old baby. When we interrogated them, they could not offer sufficient explanation on how they came about a baby. A 3 year old baby was also rescued from the syndicate. From our investigations, the suspects have been in the business for a long time,” a source told Vanguard.

The suspects were later handed over to the World Bank Police station, Abayi, Aba.

Contacted, Abia Police spokesman, DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed that the suspects were arrested and handed over to the Police, however, stated the suspects have been on a wanted list of the Police in Imo State m over a case of child stealing.

He said, “The suspects have been on the wanted list of the Police over a case of child stealing in Isiala Mbano area, Imo state. Somebody who knew the suspects alerted the Police in Aba and they were arrested.”

The post 9 suspected child traffickers arrested in Aba appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

