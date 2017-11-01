A Quick Reminder to be Extra Careful these ‘Ember’ Months

For as long as one can remember, ember-months have always been more dangerous than any other time of the year. No one can confidently confirm why this is so, but there are usually more cases of missing people and deaths in the last few months of the year than any other time in the country. […]

