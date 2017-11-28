 Aaaah – Banky W Mistakenly Posts Picture Of Adesua Without Clothes On Instagram | Nigeria Today
Aaaah – Banky W Mistakenly Posts Picture Of Adesua Without Clothes On Instagram

Posted on Nov 28, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 1 comment

Aahhhhh, whatristhat? Mogbe, Banky Willington you are in trouble. How could you let that happen?
On the cause of taken a selfie and updating his fans from South Africa, singer Banky W inadvertently took an unclad pictures of his new wife, Adesua and posted it on the Instagram.
For Adesua mind now, “I’m dead, Is it too early to divorce him?” – Bros na joke oooo

Oluwaseun
Guest
Oluwaseun

Nigerians y are u always after peoples downfall nd all dis stupid home breaker bloggers… Even if u saw something like dis, much u post it to d public?… It must av been a mistake,how would he av intentionally uploaded his wife naked picture..u guyz should use ur brain now… Most times I HATE NIGERIANS ON SOCIAL MEDIA.. dey jxt always act without brain… Mtcheeewww

04/12/2017 10:04 am
