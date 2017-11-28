Aaaah – Banky W Mistakenly Posts Picture Of Adesua Without Clothes On Instagram

Aahhhhh, whatristhat? Mogbe, Banky Willington you are in trouble. How could you let that happen?

On the cause of taken a selfie and updating his fans from South Africa, singer Banky W inadvertently took an unclad pictures of his new wife, Adesua and posted it on the Instagram.

For Adesua mind now, “I’m dead, Is it too early to divorce him?” – Bros na joke oooo