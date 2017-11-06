AABLA Names Herbert Wigwe 2017 West African Business Leader

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has been recognised as ‘West African Business Leader of the Year 2017’ by the All Africa Business Leader Awards (AABLA) in partnership with CNBC Africa.

The announcement was made at the annual AABLA regional dinner held weekend at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos which was attended by industry executives from around West Africa.

The annual AABLA award honours business excellence and leaders who have made considerable impact on their industry and the community.

Speaking on the awards, Alexander Leibner said it marks the start of what is set to be another memorable AABLA season, honouring business excellence across the continent.

According to the organisers, this award celebrates individuals who exemplify the best in African leadership as well as African business leaders who epitomise the core values of a successful leader, strength, innovation, ingenuity, knowledge and foresight – values that are imperative to carving out a powerful business in a Pan-African and global economy

Receiving the award, Wigwe said: “It’s an honour to be shortlisted among some of the most powerful West African business leaders that I have ever come across and extremely humbled to be the recipient of such a prestigious award. Winning this is a recognition of our commitment to delivering banking excellence to our customers. We remain focused on the realisation of our strategic intent of becoming ‘Most Respected African Bank’ and continue to explore opportunities in markets and sectors across the continent that will enable us achieve this vision.”

The seventh annual ABBLA hosts three regional events in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria before moving on to the AABLA finale which is scheduled to hold on November 30, 2017, in South Africa.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

