Abducted Nurse released in Gombe State

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Gombe State Commissioner of Police, Mr Shina Olukolu, on Wednesday, confirmed the release of Mr Ephraim Ajuji, a nurse who was abducted by hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday in Dadin-Kowa town of Gombe. Olukolu said in a telephone conversation that the victim was released in the early hours of Wednesday. “Due to …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

