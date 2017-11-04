Pages Navigation Menu

Abia State University 2017/2018 Supplementary Admission Announced.

This is to inform the general public that the Abia State University is inviting application from suitably qualified candidates for Supplementary Admission into its regular undergraduate programmes for the 2017/2018 academic year. The Admission Forms are available on-line, from Monday, 6th November, 2017. Interested candidates are requested to log on to the ABSU website: www.abiastateuniversity.edu.ng …

