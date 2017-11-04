Actor Brad Bufanda Dies After Jumping From A Building

Brad Bufanda, best known to TV audiences for his recurring role as Felix Toombs on Veronica Mars, has sadly passed away

Brad Bufanda committed suicide after jumping from a building, according to our sister site Deadline. He was 34 years old.

According to Ed Winter of the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office, Bufanda committed suicide by jumping from a building on the 300 block of Fuller Ave. “There was a note,” says Winter.

Bufanda’s rep Kirsten Solem said , “We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being. He was reviving his career having just completed two movies, and we are shocked and saddened by his passing.”

