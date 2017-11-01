Actor Odunlade Adekola shares photo of himself with UNILAG cousemates

Popular Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola who is a student of Business Administration at the University of Lagos and is presently in 500L, took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself in class with his coursemates. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

The post Actor Odunlade Adekola shares photo of himself with UNILAG cousemates appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

