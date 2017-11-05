Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress Juliet Ibrahim Dress Like A Catholic Nun To "Party For Charity" In Ghana – Photos

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment, Fashion | 0 comments

It seems Roman Catholics is the center for attractions or rather best in the limelight this days. Actress Juliet Ibrahim, a mother of one has taken to her Instagram page to share photos of her costume, dressed as a sexy catholic nun to ‘Party For Charity’ which was held at a club in Accra, Ghana.
Others at the party are the actress’s boyfriend , rapper Iceberg Slim who also looks weird in his own costume, the actress’s family Nabil Ibrahim, Sonia Ibrahim, and Nadia Ibrahim.
She captioned;
    “Sister Juliet is out for the night to raise funds for charity clubonyxgh join me and let’s save a life. #julietibrahimfoundation #annualcostumeparty #halloween #charity #costume #letssaveduke #donate #goodcause #partyforcharity if you don’t have costumes you can get mask at the gate!
    Photo by iamicebergslim and y’all need to see what he’s wearing lol
    Outfit by diabyse”
More photos below..

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.