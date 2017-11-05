Actress Juliet Ibrahim Dress Like A Catholic Nun To "Party For Charity" In Ghana – Photos

It seems Roman Catholics is the center for attractions or rather best in the limelight this days. Actress Juliet Ibrahim, a mother of one has taken to her Instagram page to share photos of her costume, dressed as a sexy catholic nun to ‘Party For Charity’ which was held at a club in Accra, Ghana.

Others at the party are the actress’s boyfriend , rapper Iceberg Slim who also looks weird in his own costume, the actress’s family Nabil Ibrahim, Sonia Ibrahim, and Nadia Ibrahim.

She captioned;

“Sister Juliet is out for the night to raise funds for charity clubonyxgh join me and let’s save a life. #julietibrahimfoundation #annualcostumeparty #halloween #charity #costume #letssaveduke #donate #goodcause #partyforcharity if you don’t have costumes you can get mask at the gate!

Photo by iamicebergslim and y’all need to see what he’s wearing lol

Outfit by diabyse”

More photos below..