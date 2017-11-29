Adesua Etomi Celebrates Mum As She Turns A Year Older (PHOTOS)

Newly Married Nollywood Actress, Adesua Etomi- Wellington has taken to instagram to pour encomium on her beautiful mother who turns a year older today.

With a poem-like write up, Adesua shared her wedding photo with mum while describing her as a hero. Here is what she wrote below;

“Happy Birthday to my hero.

Superwoman

My gist partner

My prayer partner

My girlfriend

My mother.

I am incredibly blessed to have you as my mum.

You have taught me everything i know. I am the woman i am today because of God and because of all you taught me.

I have learnt soooo much from you.

Because of all we’ve been through and because of the way I’ve seen you handle things, i don’t walk in fear…i just pray.

Because of you, i know for myself that God is real, God is great, God is kind and God never fails.

Your life is a living testimony.

May God reward your labour of love. May he bless you till your cup runs over. May he keep you, Sustain you, uphold you and continually protect you.

I love you more than words can express.

The angels are rejoicing because you’re God’s beloved and it’s your birthday. #prayingmother #myhero”

Happy Birthday Ma!!

