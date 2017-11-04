Pages Navigation Menu

ADP calls on security agencies to arrest killers of its council chairman

Posted on Nov 4, 2017

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on the security agencies to arrest the killers of its Jos East chairman, Mr Waziri Fursom, and bring them to justice. Chief Nanya Daman, Plateau Chairman of ADP, made the call on Saturday, at a news conference in Jos. Daman said that Fursom was killed on Thursday, at…

