Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ADP: Lagos chapter reacts to killing of party chairman

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Action Democratic Party (ADP), Lagos chapter, says it received with huge shock, the murder of Chairman of the party in Jos East in Plateau State, Josiah Waziri Fursum. The party’s Director of Media, Kayode Jacobs, had announced the killing. According to Jacobs, the body of the late Fursum was riddled with 16 bullets. Reacting, Prince […]

ADP: Lagos chapter reacts to killing of party chairman

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.