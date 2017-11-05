ADP: Lagos chapter reacts to killing of party chairman

Action Democratic Party (ADP), Lagos chapter, says it received with huge shock, the murder of Chairman of the party in Jos East in Plateau State, Josiah Waziri Fursum. The party’s Director of Media, Kayode Jacobs, had announced the killing. According to Jacobs, the body of the late Fursum was riddled with 16 bullets. Reacting, Prince […]

ADP: Lagos chapter reacts to killing of party chairman

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

