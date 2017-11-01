Afenifere warns FG against sweeping Mainagate under the carpet

By Dayo Johnson

akure—THE pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called for the prosecution of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina and officials involved in his recall, reinstatement and promotion warning against sweeping the “Mainagate under the carpet.”

It also faulted the recent military exercise in the South West tagged Operation Crocodile Smile, saying the visibility of soldiers in the region is worrisome.

This was part of the outcome of the monthly meeting of the group held at Akure, the country home of its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Reading the communiqué, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin said the group was shocked at Maina’s reinstatement and promotion.

The communiqué reads in part: “The meeting expressed shock at the recent recall, reinstatement and promotion of the fugitive former Pension scheme commission boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, and the involvement of government officials at the highest level in the conspiracy that brought him back into the office.”

The Yoruba group also described the reinstatement as an embarrassment to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, insisting that the anti-corruption war is selective.

Afenifere said: “The Mainagate is clearly an embarrassment to this government and a sordid development. It has generated angry reaction across the country and jostled every soul.

“But Afenifere is more sober that the Mainagate and other associated cases of massive corruption under a regime that is fighting corruption is a confirmation of our position all along that most of the problem of Nigeria, including corruption, is systemic, structural.

“It is unfortunately that in the almost two and half years they have spent considerable time fighting the symptoms of corruption through all kind of media engagement over corruption and media trial without doing a dent to the architecture of corruption in Nigeria which is very intact today.

“It is that architecture that has allowed this kind of reckless impunity that brought back Maina into office today at a time we are suppose to be fighting corruption.”

“It was also the same architecture that has allowed it to disappear into oblivion after the lid was blown of his presence within the system.

“We therefore state unequivocally that the Mainagate has confirmed the fears that the present anti corruption war is selective and not evenly handled while some people are giving soft landing perhaps based on their connections and possibly their origin.

“We ask that the issue of Maina should not be swept with any broom under any carpet, he must be arrested, prosecuted and all officials involved in the fraud should be punished no matter their position or origin.”

On the recent O

