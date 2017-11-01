AfICTA summit 2017: Stakeholders to tackle cybercrime, IT infrastructure

Stakeholders across the globe will gather in Abuja next week for 2017 Africa Information and Communication Technology Alliance, AfICTA, summit to discuss how best to tackle cybercrime and secure critical information infrastructure.

The summit, being organised in conjunction with e-Nigeria, under the auspices of Ministry of Communications, is the fifth in the series of AfICTA summits—Lagos in 2013; Cairo, 2014; Johannesburg, 2015, and Windhoek, 2016.

Speakers lined up for the event are Minister of Communication, Mr. Adebayo Shittu; D-G, NITDA, Dr. Isa Ali; MD, MainOne, Mrs Funke Opeke; ex-President, ITAN/ISPON, and President, NCS, Professor Sola Aderounmu.

Others are Christopher Mondini, ICANN Vice-President; Global Stakeholders Engagement, Marilyn Cade; ICT Strategist, Andrew Mark; Chair of ICANN Business Constituency, Yusuf Kazaure, and MD/CEO Galaxy Backbone.

Unveiling details of the capacity development summit in Abuja, Chairman of AfICTA, Dr. Jimson Olufuye, said building partnerships for 2030 sustainable development agenda, adaptive technologies for e-Health, e-Learning, e-Commerce and e-Government, using technology to promote transparency and accountability, creating jobs and youth empowerment, among others, will also be discussed by participants from around the world.

The post AfICTA summit 2017: Stakeholders to tackle cybercrime, IT infrastructure appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

